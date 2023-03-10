Gary Shumway

Gary Shumway

Gary Dean Shumway, 73, of Ironton, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at home, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Conroy Shumway.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Andy Ramey officiating.  Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery, Kitts Hill.

Visitation is Thursday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

