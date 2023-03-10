Mary Bowman Published 8:34 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Mary M. Bowman, 87, of Kitts Hill, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jimmy Matney officiating. Burial will follow in Community Missionary Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.