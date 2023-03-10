Michael Dalton Published 3:46 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Michael Dalton

Sept. 27, 1943–March 9, 2023

Michael Eugene Dalton, 79, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Mike was the son of the late Frank Dalton and Jean (Hamburg) Dalton and was born Sept. 27, 1943, in Lawrence County.

Mike retired in 2005 as a chemical operator at Aristech.

Mike attended Central Christian Church when his children were young.

He was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks 177, Mason #198 member in Ironton and a Past Potentate of the El Hasa Shrine Temple.

Mike lived in Lawrence County all of his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth “Betsy” (Edwards) Dalton; his brothers, Tommy and Frank Dalton Jr.; and son-in-law, Andrew Bosco.

Mike dearly loved his family, loved entertaining and having a great time at whatever he was doing. He was always the life of the party.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Julie (Parnell) Dalton; his children, Shelli (Jerry) Blevins and Kelli Dalton; his grandchildren, Candace Ferguson, of Lexington, Kentucky, Adam (Erica) Ferguson, of Wheelersburg, and Lindsay Ferguson, of Wheelersburg, Bo Dewitz (Mandy) and Macy Dewitz, of Dunnellon Florida; and six great-grandchildren, Braxton, Braylon and Brevin Klaiber, Layla Ferguson, Gunner and Weston Dewitz, as well as Julie’s children, Tyler (Cara) Kriebel, Zack (Katie) Kriebel and Carly Kriebel, and their children.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike’s memory to a Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.