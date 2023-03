Pamela Lawson Published 10:39 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Pamela Lawson

Pamela S. Lawson, 62, of Franklin Furnace, died March 8, 2023 at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Jarrells.

A graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Rogers Cemetery, with George Vastine officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Lawson family with arrangements.