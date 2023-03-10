Richard Ward

Richard Ward

Richard Dicky Ward, 66, of Proctorville, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Ward.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memory Gardens in Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

