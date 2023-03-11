Animal shelter seeks volunteers (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

1 of 6

Dog walkers sought through Humane Society

The Lawrence County Animal Shelter has been partnering with the county’s Humane Society and is need of volunteers for their program, shelter director Denise Paulus said.

She said they are especially in need of people to walk dogs.

Email newsletter signup

“We always welcome those volunteers,” Paulus said. “That’s how they get their regular exercise.”

Paulus said those interested can call the shelter on Thursdays, when Humane Society president Laura Brown, who coordinates volunteer efforts, makes her regular weekly visit.

In addition, Paulus said the Humane Society is offering waivers for spay and neuter of animals and those interested can call on Thursdays to speak with Brown.

The shelter currently has many dogs and several cats available for adoption.

Paulus said the cost of adoption is $25 for cats and $60 for dogs, plus the cost of tags.

The shelter is located at 1302 Adams Lane in Ironton, is open Monday-Friday and can be contacted at 740-533-1736.