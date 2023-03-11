EDITORIAL: Profile is coming soon Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

Mark your calendars.

Two weeks from today, our annual Profile edition will be included with the weekend edition of The Tribune on March 25.

This year’s theme is “Learn. Create. Explore” and includes a mix of stories from around the county and all walks of life, ranging from artists to businesses to educators to institutions of faith.

Email newsletter signup

Whether it is a favorite local musician, an accomplished artist, an innovative program through a local school, a promising young author or a religious broadcaster of multiple decades, the subject matter contained in the issue will hopefully offer something to interest everyone.

A lot of planning and work goes into this special publication each year, from interviews to writing to layout.

It serves as a showcase for all we do at The Tribune and provides an outlet for more extended features and visuals and allows us to expand on our showcasing of the accomplishments of our region.

We are proud of what we have assembled for readers this year and feel you will like it. And freelance designer Kandi Thompson has really made it all look great, as usual.

And we would be most appreciative if you will get get a copy (or multiple for friends and family) that week and share them around the community and beyond.