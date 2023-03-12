Letter to the editor: Come together to ensure better railroad safety

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

By Letters to the Editor

The Ironton Tribune is right. 

It shouldn’t take a massive railroad disaster for elected officials to put partisanship aside and work together to stand up to corporations. 

Sen. Vance and I come from different parties, but we’ve come together for the people of our state, just like Sen. Portman and I did. 

That’s how you get things done: you listen to the people you serve and you find common ground. 

Let’s put partisanship aside to pass our commonsense bipartisan plan to finally hold big railroad companies accountable.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown

Cleveland

