Freda Fliehman Published 3:29 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Freda Fliehman

Jan. 21, 1933–March 12, 2023

Freda Naomi Fliehman, 90, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Mrs. Fliehman was a 1952 graduate of Rock Hill High School and worked at S.S. Kresge in Ironton for 18 years.

Mrs. Fliehman was born Jan. 21, 1933, a daughter to the late Archie and Cora (Lewis) Smith.

Freda was one of nine children, all of whom have preceded her in death, Margaret Skaggs, Nettie Bell, Clara Smith, Barbara Smith, Ruth Sharp, Mary Frances Smith, William Smith and Virginia Rose Cornette.

She was also preceded in death by her tender, loving husband, Harley Emerson Fliehman.

Freda was a devoted wife wonderful mother and caring granny.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Greene; two granddaughters, Emily Greene and Kristen Carmon; and four great-grandchildren, Derek, Bralyn, Bentley and Brynlee.

Mrs. Fliehman was kind, honest, hardworking and very generous.

She loved flowers, mowing her yard and sitting in her swing in the sunshine.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Linnville Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Fliehman family with arrangements.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.