Hatler Robinson Jr. Published 12:17 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Hatler Robinson Jr.

June 8, 1957–March 9, 2023

Hatler Robinson Jr., 65, of Coal Grove, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his residence.

Hatler was born June 8, 1957, in Ironton, the son to the late Hatler and Ruby (Schug) Robinson.

He is also survived by his loving wife of more than 46 years, Gina (Thompson) Robinson, whom he married Oct. 23, 1976.

Hatler was a graduate of Rock Hill High School.

He retired in 2001 from the Village of Coal Grove as a heavy equipment operator.

Hatler and Gina were foster parents for over 30 years.

Before his illness, he was active with the Shriners/Hillbilly Clan, CG Betterment Club. He was a Mason and was a Little League coach for football, baseball, bowling, basketball and girls’ softball.

He loved his family and enjoyed being able to give back to his community.

He was of the Missionary Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Robinson.

Those along with Gina, to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy, are three daughters Amanda (Aaron) Gully, Sara; (Bill) Kellogg and Jaci Robinson, all of Coal Grove; grandchildren, Shyanne Gully, Aleigha (fiancé Braxton Horn) Gully, Chayce Murphy, Marleigh, Mylee, Brynna, Ryan and Billy Kellogg; great-grandchild, Retta Horn; sister, Teri Robinson, of Kitts Hill; his sister-in-law, Debbie Robinson Lucas; and also a host of family and friends who will mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Billy Markins and Brother Dave Schug officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.