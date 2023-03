Ida Davis Published 2:56 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Ida Davis

Ida Cousby Davis, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia died Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

At this time, no services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting with the arrangements.