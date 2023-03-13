Jennifer Fudge Published 1:14 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Jennifer Fudge

Jennifer Lynn Fudge, 54, of Kenova, West Virginia, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, PO Box 601, Chesapeake, Ohio 45619.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.