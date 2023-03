Brenda Thompson Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Brenda Thompson

Brenda Elaine Thompson, 75, of Russell, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Community Hospice Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.