Child Welfare Club increases scholarship Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

On Friday, Ohio University Southern interim dean Deborah Marinski met with seven guests, members of a group whose generosity will go a long way toward the cause of education.

Representatives from the Ironton Child Welfare Club were on hand to present Marinski with a $5,000 check for the Welfare Club’s scholarship for a nontraditional female student at the school.

Jackie Null, treasurer for the group, said the scholarship was established more than two decades ago and the latest donation was an addition to it.

Email newsletter signup

“We decided to make it an endowed scholarship, so it is always here for someone,” she said.

Marinski thanked the members for the group’s donation.

“We’ll put this to good use for students,” she said. “We are very appreciative for all of you help.”

The Ironton Child Welfare Club has been around for over 100 years.

The group was formed on Valentine’s Day in 1919 and their first mission was to make sure that all the children in Ironton got milk everyday.

They continued that until the federal government started a milk program in schools in the 1970s.

Now, the club still focuses on helping area children with donations to groups like Sue’s Kids, Harvest for the Hungry, Backpack Buddies and Harvest for the Hungry.

, the Lawrence County Domestic Violence shelter and the City Mission. They also give out scholarships and oversee the annual Eddy Test.