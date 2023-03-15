Denver McFann

Denver McFann

Denver Ray “Red” McFann, 76, of Bland, Virginia, formerly of Ironton, died Friday, March 10, 2023.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Bland Funeral Chapel, 325 Church St. Wytheville, Virginia. Burial will follow in Morning Star Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

