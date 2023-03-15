Denver McFann
Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Denver McFann
Denver Ray “Red” McFann, 76, of Bland, Virginia, formerly of Ironton, died Friday, March 10, 2023.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Bland Funeral Chapel, 325 Church St. Wytheville, Virginia. Burial will follow in Morning Star Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.