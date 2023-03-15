Dogwood Conference returns Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Local writers conference set for April 29

The Dogwood Writing Conference, which is put on by the KYOWA Writers for local writers, will return in April.

This annual spring conference will be Saturday, April 29, at the Midland Branch of the Boyd County Library in Ashland. Kentucky.

The Dogwood Writing Conference began in 1999 as a way for local authors to attend a writing conference without having the expense of traveling to a large city. It offers a combination of education and networking.

“I think it gives writers an opportunity to hear other people’s opinions and get instruction from other writers who are successful,” said Pam Hall, the secretary for the KYOWA Writers group. “It just helps rejuvenate the writer to want to produce more and get more out there. It helps them perfect their craft.”

Writers who would like their work critiqued can bring three pages along for a read-aloud panel. There will also be sessions held by industry professionals.

There will be two featured speakers, Jules Bennett and Maddie James.

Bennett, a Scioto County native, had her first book published in 2005 and has now written several romance novels under Harlequin’s Desire imprint.

James has been writing for 26 years and has 139 romance novels, which range from flirty to darker to paranormal, published.

The registration fee is $50, which includes lunch.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the event runs from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Payment can be made at the door; credit cards and checks will be accepted. Reservations are not required, but can be made at mizcathie@yahoo.com.