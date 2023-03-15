Editorial: The good works continue Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

For more than 100 years, the Ironton Child Welfare Club has been dedicated to the community here in Lawrence County.

Formed in 1919, the group originally had a mission to see to it that children in Ironton had milk every day.

As the decades progressed, a major focus of their efforts has been on education.

Each year, they host the Eddy Test, which is administered to the top sixth graders at Ironton’s public and Catholic Schools.

The top scorers on that test are then honored each May by the group at a prestigious reception.

And on Friday, another project of theirs got an additional boost.

The Child Welfare Club has, for more than two decades, had a scholarship for a female nontraditional student at Ohio University Southern.

Last week, they made a $5,000 donation to that endowed fund, expanding the amount available for education.

Through all of their works, the group has aimed for the betterment of Ironton and Lawrence County.

Our community is blessed to have a number of service organizations locally, such as the Lions Club and Rotary Club.

We are grateful for the century of service the Child Welfare Club have provided to the community and appreciate the continuous dedication of their members.