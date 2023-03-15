Margaret Shope
Published 11:07 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Margaret Shope
Margaret “Jewel” Geneva (Neff) Shope, 78, died Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Bro. David Shope and Gary Newman officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ironton.
Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
To make online condolences to the Shope family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.