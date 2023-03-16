Chilifest continues to be popular draw Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

22nd year for the DD fundraiser brings in hundreds

COAL GROVE — They came by the hundreds on Saturday and for a good case.

As is typically the case, it was a packed house for Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities annual Chilifest, which took place at Open Door School in Coal Grove.

Email newsletter signup

This year’s event brought more than 20 chili cooks, comprised of individuals and groups, Julie Monroe, superintendent for LCDD, said.

“It’s been bigger this year,” she said of the crowd, which was up from 2022, when winter weather hit the region on the event’s date.

This was the 22nd year for Chilifest and the second year in its home at Open Door School.

The event previously took place at Dawson-Bryant High School, but moved to Open Door when the school relocated to