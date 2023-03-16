Mountain Stage coming to Keith-Albee Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Show is celebrating 40th anniversary in 2023

HUNTINGTON West Virginia. – West Virginia’s own live radio program, Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea, returns to Huntington at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at The Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

Be a part of the live audience as they welcome rising musicians and seasoned legends to perform on Mountain Stage during their 40th year! The evening’s lineup includes: The High Kings, Grammy Lifetime Award Winner Tom Paxton, Grammy award-winning vocalist Catherine Russell, Grammy award-winning folk-duo The DonJuans, and West Virginia’s own Kindred Valley.

For 40 years, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on nearly 300 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

The High Kings

Widely regarded as the standard-bearer for their genre, this Irish folk group is sure to electrify the stage. After 15 years at the top of their game, The High Kings are selling out venues around the world to an ever-growing army of loyal fans, They have over a million listeners on Spotify as well as two platinum albums to their credit. The band consists of Finbarr Clancy, Brian Dunphy, Darren Holden, and Paul O’Brien. In their time together, ‘The High Kings’ have charted across the world and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans, as well as prestigious performances for the prime minister of England, former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush.

Tom Paxton

Tom Paxton has become a voice of his generation, addressing issues of injustice and inhumanity, laying bare the absurdities of modern culture and celebrating the tenderest bonds of family, friends, and community. He has performed thousands of concerts around the world in countries where fans continue to enjoy his quality work. Tom Paxton’s place in folk music is secured not just by hit records and awards, but by the admiration of three generations of fellow musicians. An internationally recognized and loved cultural figure, he has always chosen goodwill over commercial success. His generosity has taken the shape of a benefit concert performance for a little girl fighting leukemia, or a personal note of encouragement to an up-and-coming songwriter. This is the man who wrote and lives the words, “Peace will come, and let it begin with me.”

Catherine Russell

Vocalist Catherine Russell is a native New Yorker, born into musical royalty. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist/composer/bandleader, and Louis Armstrong’s long-time musical director. Her mother, the late Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist/guitarist/bassist who performed with International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams, and Sy Oliver. Catherine’s professional life began early. With universal acclaim, Catherine Russell has performed on four continents. She’s been a hit at major jazz festivals and at sold out venues like The Kennedy Center. Her repertoire features a selection of gems from the 1920s through the present; vital interpretations, bursting with soul and humor. With an off-the-beaten-path song selection, sparkling acoustic swing, and a stunning vocal approach, Catherine Russell has joined the ranks of the greatest interpreters and performers of American Popular Song.

The DonJuans

The DonJuans is comprised of two GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters, Don Henry and Jon Vezner. Their song, “Where’ve You Been” (recorded by Kathy Mattea) was the first song in country music history to sweep all major song of the year honors including the Grammy, ACM, CMA, and the Nashville Songwriter’s Association International awards. Their songs have been recorded by a multitude of artists including Janis Ian, Ray Charles, John Mellencamp, and Miranda Lambert to name a few. Working as a duo, the DonJuans bring an impressive array of songs, experience, and gifted musicianship.

Kindred Valley

Indie folk band Kindred Valley started with three original members, Blake Lacy, Noah Freeman, and Brett McCoy in 2020 when they met at Marshall University. Together they released their first singles “Half My Heart”, “Georgia,” and “1921” under their original name ‘Back Row Baptists.’ In 2021, the band added instrumentalist and music producer Jadon Hayes, his wife Rachael Hayes, and song-writer Kaden Salmons. With its latest additions, the band wrote their most popular song “Whistle” and evolved to the name Kindred Valley. Their creative ideas and invigorated sound have produced five singles and their first self-titled album released in December 2022.

Tickets for Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea are $54.55 and $43.58. For tickets call the Marshall Artists Series Box Office at 304-696-6656. Or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com.

You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m.