Billy Vaughn Published 3:30 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

Billy Joe Vaughn, 69, of South Point, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ellen Shelpman Vaughn.

There will be a Memorial Gathering 6–8 p.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.