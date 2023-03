FOCUS: Red Vs. Black Published 12:00 am Friday, March 17, 2023

On March 9, Rock Hill High School had a powderpuff football game with seniors and freshmen wearing red jerseys and sophomores and juniors wearing black. The freshman-senior team won. There will be another powderpuff game at Coal Grove this week. The others are usually in the fall.

— Photos by Tim Gearhart Sports Photos