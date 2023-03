George Bargery Published 2:33 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

George Bargery

George Ed Bargery, 81, of South Point, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Per his request, no services will be held.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.