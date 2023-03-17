Jack Pemberton Published 10:53 am Friday, March 17, 2023

Jack Pemberton

Jack L. Pemberton, 86, of Ironton, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Community Hospice Care, Ashland, Kentucky, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene (Payton) Pemberton.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Elder Glenn Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Aid Cemetery, State Route 141, Aid.

Visitation will be noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Pemberton family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.