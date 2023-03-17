Orthopedic care coming to King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton Published 12:00 am Friday, March 17, 2023

Orthopedic surgeon Gerry Trinidad, M.D., and nurse practitioner Luke Lester, APRN, will begin seeing patients at King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton, 912 Park Ave. starting Thursday, April 6.

Dr. Trinidad specializes in direct anterior hip replacement; Mako-assisted total knee replacement; arthroscopic shoulder and ACL repair; reverse total shoulder replacement; total hip replacement; endoscopic carpal tunnel release; rotator cuff repair and arthritis treatment.

Lester specializes in musculoskeletal issues, including broken or fractured bones, osteoporosis and arthritis.

He works in conjunction with other specialists including therapists, rehabilitation providers and pain management specialists to optimize treatment.

Dr. Trinidad also sees patients in Portsmouth and Jackson. Lester also sees patients in Portsmouth.

New patients are welcome. A provider referral is not required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (740) 351-0980.