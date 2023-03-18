Editorial: Keeping history alive Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

In today’s edition of The Ironton Tribune, you will find a full calendar for the year of events planned by the Lawrence County Historical Society.

Their season begins on April 2 and, this year, they have a full slate of activities planned, from teas to singalongs to returning favorites like the annual Woodland Cemetery Walk and downtown church walk to the debut of a fall festival.

These all come about, thanks to the continuous work of longtime volunteers like Kay Rader and Nicole Cox and others on the museum staff

This region has a rich history, including the Underground Railroad and the iron industry and the museum and historical society do great work in promoting and preserving it.

If you haven’t attended one of their events before, or visited the museum in Ironton, we strongly encourage you to do so.

It will be a valuable and educational experience for all who do.