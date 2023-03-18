Illuminating the possibilities Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

Tech ambassador shows devices available to aid those with disabilities

An Ironton man said he is working to spread the message to those with disabilities on the technology that is available to help them in their daily lives.

Tanner Huff is a tech ambassador for the state, serving in the Ohio Technology Ambassador program. He is also a board member for Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities.

Last weekend, Huff had a table set up near the entrance for LCDD’s annual Chilifest, where he provided information to attendees about the program and had several devices handy to serve as examples as to what is available.

“We go around state virtually and in person, talking about the assistance technology can offer people with disabilities,” Huff said. “I’m working today to get the message out in Lawrence County.”

Huff said Ohio is a leader in the state, passing the Technology First initiative in 2018, the first of its kind in the nation.

The program is aimed at ensuring that people with developmental disabilities have increased opportunities in their lives through planning, technology and skill-focused support.

One of the examples of technology he had on hand was and AceSight device, which he described as “a video magnifier,” designed to aid those with vision impairment.

Huff said it solves a problem he encountered in life.

“I was unable to watch movies from wheelchair seating,” he said, noting that his power chair had to be at the back of the theater. Now I am able to see from the wheelchair section.”

Another he spoke of was Angel Sense, a GPS tracking lanyard, which he said can be used to call the fire department or a listed contact in an emergency.

“It eliminates the need for a call center,” Huff said.

He also had an example of a simpler device, which is available through common sellers online.

“These are pizza scissors,” he said, demonstrating that they could be used one handed. “And they provide stability for people who can’t use both hands.”

Huff, a graduate of Chesapeake High School and Ohio University Southern, spoke of the program last week, when the Lawrence County Commission declared March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

He said he plans to start his own business engineering technology.

Huff said those interested in Ohio Tech Ambassadors program can visit ohiotechambassadors.org, where families can schedule a virtual or in-person appointment and consultation. He said waivers are available for many of the devices.