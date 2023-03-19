ODOT road report Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

The following construction and maintenance projects in Lawrence County next week. All work is weather permitting.

• State Route 141 Resurfacing — Work is set to begin on March 27 for a resurfacing project on State Route 141 between Township Road 134 and the Gallia County line. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday–Saturday. During work hours, one lane of traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 7 Culvert Replacements — Work is set to begin on March 20 for a series of culvert replacements. The project will replace several culverts along State Route 7 between the southern intersection of C.R. 9 and Shoal Creek Road. State Route 7 will be closed Monday through Friday during this work, but will be open to traffic on weekends. During the closure traffic will be detoured via State Route. 553, State Route 218, and State Route 217. Estimated completion: April 10 by 3:30 p.m.

• U.S. 52 Resurfacing — Work continues on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the village of Hanging Rock and Crabtree Hollow Road. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on U.S. 52 throughout construction. Additional impacts may include shoulder closures and temporary exit closures. Work will begin with joint and full-depth spot repairs. Estimated completion: Summer.

• U.S. 52 Slide Repair — Work continues on a slide repair project along the U.S. 52 Westbound on-ramp from the Nick Joe Rahal II Bridge. The work area is located on a hillside north of the ramp. Principal construction on this project has been completed with no impacts to traffic currently in effect. Estimated completion: Spring.