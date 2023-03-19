Reds weekend boxscore Published 9:49 pm Sunday, March 19, 2023

SUNDAY’S GAME

Brewers 4, Reds 3

Cincinnati Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi J.India 2b 4 2 2 1 C.Ylich lf 3 1 1 0 J.Votto 1b 2 0 1 0 Chourio lf 1 0 0 0 J.Vsler 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Wnker dh 2 1 1 0 W.Myers rf 3 0 0 0 J.Quero ph 1 0 0 0 H.Ramos rf 1 1 1 1 W.Admes ss 3 0 1 0 Stphnsn c 3 0 1 1 Mnstrio ss 0 1 0 0 Rynolds 2b 1 0 1 0 Andrson rf 3 0 0 0 J.Frley lf 2 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 0 1 0 0 Frchild cf 2 0 0 0 Brsseau 3b 3 0 0 0 W.Bnson cf 3 0 0 0 Snglton 1b 1 0 1 1 A.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0 K.Hiura 1b 3 0 0 0 S.Steer 3b 3 0 3 0 L.Sprks rf 1 0 0 1 Er.Yang c 0 0 0 0 Frelick cf 3 0 0 0 C.Pnder dh 4 0 0 0 Cratini c 3 0 0 0 Barrero ss 3 0 0 0 B.Trang 2b 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 29 4 4 2

Cincinnati 100 001 001 – 3 Milwaukee 200 000 002 – 4

E–Quintana (1). DP–Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB–Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 4. 2B–India (5), Winker (2). HR–India (1), Ramos (1). CS–Steer (1), Pinder (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Cessa 3 2 2 2 1 2 Law 1 0 0 0 0 2 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 0 Sousa 1 0 0 0 0 1 Busenitz 1 0 0 0 1 0 Solomon 1-3 1 2 2 2 0

Milwaukee Burnes 4 2-3 5 1 1 1 4 Milner 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Miley 4 4 2 2 1 1

Umpires–Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jordan Baker; .

A–6313

SATURDAY’S GAME

Reds 7, Athletics 1

Cincinnati Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Nwman ss 4 0 1 0 Es.Ruiz cf 3 0 1 1 E.Arryo ss 1 0 0 0 Ty.Wade ss 1 0 0 0 T.Friedl lf 3 0 0 0 S.Brown dh 2 0 0 0 Plummer lf 1 0 0 0 Pterson dh 1 0 0 0 C.Pnder rf 4 0 0 0 Z.Gelof dh 1 0 1 0 Bl.Dunn rf 1 0 0 0 Al.Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0 L.Maile c 3 1 1 0 Ry.Noda 1b 1 0 0 0 Vllojin c 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Vsler 1b 4 2 2 0 K.Smith 3b 1 0 1 0 A.Lopez 2b 3 1 0 0 Lureano rf 3 0 0 0 Frchild cf 3 2 2 3 D.Clrke rf 1 0 0 0 N.Marte 3b 4 1 3 2 Lnglers c 1 0 0 0 McGarry dh 4 0 3 2 Sdrstrm c 1 0 0 0 B.Roker lf 2 0 0 0 C.Capel lf 0 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 3 0 1 0 P.Reyes 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Allen ss 2 1 1 0 C.Pache cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 7 12 7 Totals 30 1 5 1

Cincinnati 000 033 010 – 7 Oakland 001 000 000 – 1

DP–Cincinnati 1, Oakland 0. LOB–Cincinnati 6, Oakland 7. 2B–Vosler (1), Fairchild (2), Marte (1). 3B–Allen (1). HR–Fairchild (1). SB–Gelof (1), Langeliers (1). PO–McGarry, Ruiz.

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Williamson W, 1-1 4 2 1 1 2 2 Duarte H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Sanmartin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Gibaut 1 0 0 0 2 0 Norris 1 2 0 0 0 1 Young 1 0 0 0 1 0

Oakland Muller L, 1-2 5 1-3 5 3 3 0 5 Jackson 1-3 2 3 3 3 0 Pruitt 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Moll 1 3 1 1 0 0 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires–Home, Jose Matamoros; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Alex Tosi;.

T–2:31. A–6127

FRIDAY’S GAME

Reds 7, Guardians 1

Cleveland Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi St.Kwan lf 3 0 2 0 J.India 2b 4 1 2 2 E.Cripa lf 1 0 0 0 J.Votto 1b 2 0 1 0 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 M.Trana 1b 1 0 0 0 Ramirez ss 1 0 0 0 W.Myers rf 4 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 3 0 1 0 Hopkins rf 0 1 0 0 E.Prroy 3b 1 0 0 0 Stphnsn c 4 0 2 1 Jo.Bell dh 2 0 0 0 J.Frley lf 4 1 1 2 S.Rmero dh 1 1 0 0 W.Bnson cf 4 0 0 0 J.Nylor 1b 3 0 1 1 S.Steer 3b 3 0 0 0 Cntrras 1b 1 0 0 0 Qintana 3b 1 0 0 0 Brennan rf 3 0 0 0 C.Csali dh 2 2 1 0 G.Arias 2b 3 0 0 0 Cllahan dh 1 0 0 0 Gllgher c 2 0 0 0 Barrero ss 2 2 2 2 Lvstida c 1 0 0 0 J.Trres ss 1 0 0 0 M.Straw cf 2 0 1 0 Gnzalez cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 33 7 10 7

Cleveland 000 000 100 – 1 Cincinnati 003 200 20(x) – 7

E–Gallagher (1), Steer (4), Torres (2). DP–Cleveland 1, Cincinnati 3. LOB–Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B–Casali (2), Barrero (2). 3B–Barrero (2). HR–Fraley (3). SB–Romero (1), Votto (1), Fraley (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Civale L, 2-2 3 2-3 5 3 3 1 4 Hanner 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Morgan 1 1 0 0 0 2 Curry 2 2 2 2 1 1 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati Ashcraft W, 2-1 4 2 0 0 0 5 Sousa 1 0 0 0 0 0 Law 1 2 0 0 0 0 Kuhnel 1 1 1 1 1 1 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 1 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 3

PB–Lavastida.

Umpires–Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jose Navas;.

T–2:24. A–5441