Reds weekend boxscore
Published 9:49 pm Sunday, March 19, 2023
SUNDAY’S GAME
Brewers 4, Reds 3
|Cincinnati
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.India 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|C.Ylich lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Votto 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Chourio lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vsler 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wnker dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|W.Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Quero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stphnsn c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mnstrio ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rynolds 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Andrson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Frley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ab.Toro 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Frchild cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Bnson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Snglton 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|A.Lopez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Steer 3b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|L.Sprks rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Er.Yang c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frelick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Trang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|29
|4
|4
|2
|Cincinnati
|100
|001
|001
|–
|3
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|002
|–
|4
Email newsletter signup
E–Quintana (1). DP–Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB–Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 4. 2B–India (5), Winker (2). HR–India (1), Ramos (1). CS–Steer (1), Pinder (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Cessa
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kuhnel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sousa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Busenitz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Solomon
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Milwaukee
|Burnes
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Milner
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miley
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
Umpires–Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jordan Baker; .
A–6313
SATURDAY’S GAME
Reds 7, Athletics 1
|Cincinnati
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Nwman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Es.Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|E.Arryo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Wade ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Friedl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brown dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plummer lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Gelof dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bl.Dunn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Maile c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ry.Noda 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vllojin c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vsler 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|K.Smith 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lureano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frchild cf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|D.Clrke rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Marte 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Lnglers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McGarry dh
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Sdrstrm c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Roker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Capel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|To.Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|P.Reyes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Allen ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|033
|010
|–
|7
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000
|–
|1
DP–Cincinnati 1, Oakland 0. LOB–Cincinnati 6, Oakland 7. 2B–Vosler (1), Fairchild (2), Marte (1). 3B–Allen (1). HR–Fairchild (1). SB–Gelof (1), Langeliers (1). PO–McGarry, Ruiz.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Williamson W, 1-1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Duarte H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sanmartin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gibaut
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Norris
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Muller L, 1-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Jackson
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Pruitt
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moll
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires–Home, Jose Matamoros; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Alex Tosi;.
T–2:31. A–6127
FRIDAY’S GAME
Reds 7, Guardians 1
|Cleveland
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|St.Kwan lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.India 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|E.Cripa lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Votto 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Trana 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hopkins rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E.Prroy 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Jo.Bell dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Frley lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|S.Rmero dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|W.Bnson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Nylor 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|S.Steer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Qintana 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Csali dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|G.Arias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cllahan dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barrero ss
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Lvstida c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trres ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzalez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|–
|1
|Cincinnati
|003
|200
|20(x)
|–
|7
E–Gallagher (1), Steer (4), Torres (2). DP–Cleveland 1, Cincinnati 3. LOB–Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B–Casali (2), Barrero (2). 3B–Barrero (2). HR–Fraley (3). SB–Romero (1), Votto (1), Fraley (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Civale L, 2-2
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Hanner
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Morgan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Curry
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|Ashcraft W, 2-1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Sousa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Law
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kuhnel
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
PB–Lavastida.
Umpires–Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jose Navas;.
T–2:24. A–5441