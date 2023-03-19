Township fire ruled as arson Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

Reward being offered in recent house blaze

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP — A recent fire has been ruled an arson and a reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

On March 11, the Fayette Township Fire Department was called out to a vacant home on Township Road 148. Chesapeake-Union Township and Proctorville fire departments also responded to the scene.

Email newsletter signup

When firefighters arrived, smoke and fire were visible on the outside wall of the home. The fire was quickly knocked down with minimal damage to the building.

After an investigation, it was determined there was evidence of suspicious circumstances and the Ohio State Fire Marshal and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were notified.

On Monday, the fire marshal’s office and the Fayette Township Fire Department returned to the fire scene to do a follow up investigation and it was ruled an arson fire by the fire marshal’s office.

Now, the investigators are asking the public for any information they may have about the fire.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office’s Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest of those involved in setting the fire.

Anyone with any information can contact the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Fayette Township Fire Department at 740-894-5300.