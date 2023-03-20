Diaz focusing on closer role after seeing brother’s injury Published 9:56 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

GOODYEAR, AZ (AP) — Alexis Díaz is now focusing on what is expected to a prominent role for him in the Cincinnati Reds bullpen after the shock of seeing his older brother get hurt while they played together for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

Edwin Díaz, the All-Star closer for the New York Mets, is expected to miss the entire season after surgery last week for a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. He was hurt while celebrating a WBC victory.

“In regards to my brother, it was tough,” Alexis Díaz said Monday at the Reds camp in Goodyear, Arizona. “I was there celebrating with him and I saw him fall to his knees afterward. … The next couple days were really tough. We were supposed to have a grand old time. Seeing him in the locker room really put me down right after that.”

Alexis Díaz said he has been in communication with his brother through the whole process. He said his brother told him that he’s good and will be coming back with a positive mentality.

“I feel better now,” the younger Díaz said. “I’ve kind of come down from that moment.”

Díaz was 7-3 with a 1.84 ERA in 59 games as a rookie for Cincinnati last season. He had 10 saves, seven of them after the start of August.

After spending some time with Díaz, manager David Bell said he is confident that the Reds reliever is going to be fine.

“It’s one thing when it’s your teammate, but it’s his brother. It is tough,” Bell said.

“He seemed to be in a very good frame of mind. Emotionally, he’s fine and ready to get back to pitch.”

Los Angeles Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Ta.Ward lf 4 0 0 0 J.India 2b 4 1 3 3 Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0 Rynolds ss 1 0 1 0 J.Gomez 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Votto dh 4 0 0 0 T.Jones 1b 3 0 0 0 W.Bnson dh 1 0 1 0 Plmeiro 1b 1 0 1 0 W.Myers 1b 4 2 2 2 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 Barrero cf 1 0 0 0 J.Adell rf 1 0 0 0 Stphnsn c 4 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0 Martini 1b 1 0 0 0 K.Ksser 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Frley rf 4 1 1 0 O’Hoppe c 2 0 0 0 K.Nwman ss 4 2 2 1 M.Thiss c 1 0 0 0 T.Fredl lf 3 2 1 0 K.Padlo dh 3 0 0 0 S.Steer 3b 3 1 1 2 Cabbage ph 1 0 0 0 C.Pnder lf 3 1 1 1 J.Adams cf 2 0 0 0 H.Ramos rf 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez cf 1 0 0 0 Fltcher ss 3 0 2 0 Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 38 10 14 9

LA Angels 000 000 000 – 0 Cincinnati 001 810 00(x) – 10

E–Ward (1). DP–Los Angeles 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B–Rengifo (2), Fraley (3), Steer (5), Pinder (2). HR–Myers (1). SB–India (3), Friedl (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Silseth L, 1-1 3 1-3 8 8 8 1 2 Vieaux 2-3 2 1 0 0 2 Kalish 1 2 1 1 1 3 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1 Valdez 2 2 0 0 0 3

Cincinnati Lodolo W, 4-0 6 3 0 0 3 8 Sanmartin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Gibaut 1 1 0 0 0 0 Young 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires–Home, Nic Lentz; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, John Bacon;.

T–2:25. A–4011