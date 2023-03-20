Eddy Hensley Jr. Published 3:14 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

Eddy Hensley Jr.

June 4, 1953–March 15, 2023

Eddy Hensley, Jr., 69, of Ironton, husband of Karen Schilling Hensley, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Ironton.

Eddy was born June 4, 1953 in Barberton, a son of the late Eddy Hensley, Sr. and Myrtle Mae Hensley.

He was of the Baptist Faith, was a former brick layer with Special Metals.

Eddy had a great sense of humor, enjoyed just about anything that had to do with being outdoors, loved spending time in the garage and micro managing the day to day activities.

He served 12 years in the Army National guard 201st Engineering Battalion, Ashland, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents; and a brother, Ronnie Hensley.

Surviving, in addition to his loving wife include a son, that was his pride and joy; Shannon Hensley, of Ironton; and a sister, Irene Towley, of Radford, Virginia.

A memorial committal service will be noon Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, by Pastor Steve Harvey.

Arrangements are under the direction of Preston Family Funeral Home.