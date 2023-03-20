Gregory Pennington Published 11:22 am Monday, March 20, 2023

Gregory L. Pennington, 64, of Hanging Rock and Venice, Florida, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 in Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Jean (Weasenforth) Pennington.

A celebration of life will be 2–4 p.m. Sunday at the Ironton VFW 3026, S. Third St., Ironton.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences can be made to the Pennington family by visiting www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Donations can be made to Lawrence County Animal Shelter or Sierra’s Haven.