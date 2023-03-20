Historical Society releases calendar of events Published 12:00 am Monday, March 20, 2023

Dates set for cemetery walk, church walk

The Lawrence County Historical Society has announced their calendar of events for the year for the county museum and the community.

April 2 will be the opening day for the museum, located at 505 S. 6th St. in Ironton, with a celebration of the history of the Underground Railroad in Lawrence County.

On May 13, the museum will host their Spring Tea at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling Kay Rader at 740-442-7680.

In June, the museum will celebrate Juneteenth, commemorating the abolition of slavery in the United States, with events set to be announced.

July 15 brings the return of the Pie Social and contest at the museum, beginning at 2 p.m. Individual and business categories will be available for submission.

The Community Sing Along will return in August, with a date to be announced.

One of the most popular events in the county, the annual Historic Walk at Woodland Cemetery is set for this year on Sept. 30, running from 5-7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Members of the community will dress as and portray the notable figures buried at the cemetery.

A Harvest Festival will take place at noon at the museum on Oct. 7. Admission will be $5 per plate, which includes at hot dog with sauce, chips, drink and dessert.

A Christmas Tea is set for Nov. 18, with limited seating. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling Rader.

And, finally, the Christmas holiday season will kick off with annual Downtown Ironton Historic Church Walk, set to start at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. The tour of eight downtown churches will begin at First Baptist Church and end at the museum.