No matter what, the truth remains the truth Published 5:14 am Monday, March 20, 2023

Novelist and philosopher C. S. Lewis once said something quite fascinating.

He said that most people, if they have learnt to really look deep into their own hearts, realize that they want, they desire, they long for something that cannot be had in this world. Faced with the fact that the world can’t provide it—no matter how much freedom, how many possessions, how much sex—you’re faced with disappointment.

And when life disappoints, you can do one of four things: you can blame the things that disappoint and try to find better ones; you can blame yourself and beat yourself up; you can blame the world and become cynical; or, says Lewis, you can realize that only if you orientate the focus and energy of your life toward hope and toward God, will you ever be truly satisfied.

He wrote: “If I find in myself a desire which no experience in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that I was made for another world.”

It seems that each and every week the vast chasm between right and wrong grows wider and the blurring of the reality of truth becomes even more unrecognizable.

Truth matters, or at least it used to.

In Webster’s 1828 dictionary’s definition of truth we find, “Conformity to fact or reality; exact accordance with that which is, or has been, or shall be. The truth of history constitutes its whole value. We rely on the truth of the scriptural prophecies.”

Today’s Merriam Webster’s definition includes, “the truth: the real facts about something: the things that are true, the quality or state of being true, a statement or idea that is true or accepted as true.”

We also notice that truth today is filled varying opinions and definitions.

Just ask Siri and she’ll point you quickly to Wikipedia, which kicks open the door to a number of opinions in a postmodern world that denies that truth can be known, the question is more important than ever to answer.

You see, Truth is not simply whatever works.

Truth is not what makes people feel good.

Truth is not what the majority says is true.

Truth is not defined by what is intended.

Good intentions can still be wrong.

Truth is not simply what is believed.

A lie believed is still a lie.

If we are to ever experience a world other than the temporary one we live in now, we must know what is true!

Truth, when genuinely believed is one thing, for it can transform a life setting the one embracing truth free from the bondage of the past to enjoy all the blessings the creator has planned for them.

However, truth acknowledged and ignored is another scenario altogether causing one to miss the greatest joy in this life and in the life to come.

Truth is still truth whether inconvenient or not.

Jesus, who was facing the death of the cross found himself in the company of his dear friends and wanted to give them something to remember as they faced the days that lie ahead for them.

He said, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”

If we are to pass along this truth, parents have to possess a Bbiblical worldview in order to impart one to their children.

According to my friend George Barna, “currently, just two percent of parents of preteens have a biblical worldview as their dominant philosophy of life. Before parents can be instrumental in developing a biblical worldview in the mind and heart of their child, they must wholeheartedly embody that same way of life. That’s a big task, but one that every human being can accomplish. God wants each of us to thrive. Because one’s worldview determines every decision one makes, pursuing His principles and commands will bear incredible benefits to those who make the investment.”

Barna continues, “making a long-term commitment to this process is imperative because shaping a worldview takes years. There are starts and stops along the way. Prepare to be frustrated—and to nevertheless stick with the task. The life of your child is at stake. Should they develop a biblical worldview, they will experience what God has for them in this life: the ability to thrive. We thrive when we work within God’s plan. Possessing a biblical worldview facilitates that capacity. For a parent who loves God and loves their child, that is worth committing to.” Heaven is what you are made for.

Don’t miss it!

Tim Throckmorton is the national director of Family Resource Council’s Community Impact Teams.