Thomas Stamper Published 3:24 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

Thomas “Tom” J. Stamper, 81, of Ironton, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, surrounded by his family, at OSU Hospice Center, Columbus.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Aaron Abner officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made or to register to be an organ donor in honor of Tom’s name, at donatelife.ohio.gov.

To offer condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.