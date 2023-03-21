Abby Bare Published 2:44 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Abby Bare

Abby Lynn Wilson Bare, 56, of Coal Grove, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her residence.

There will be a celebration of life 2–5 p.m. Saturday, at Dawson Bryant Elementary School, 4503 State Route 243, Ironton, with Pastor Dave Saunders and her uncle, Dan Wilson officiating.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Bare family, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.