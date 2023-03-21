Abby Bare

Published 2:44 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By Obituaries

Abby Bare

Abby Lynn Wilson Bare, 56, of Coal Grove, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her residence.

There will be a celebration of life 2–5 p.m. Saturday, at Dawson Bryant Elementary School, 4503 State Route 243, Ironton, with Pastor Dave Saunders and her uncle, Dan Wilson officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements.
To make online condolences to the Bare family, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

More Obituaries

Jefferson Estep

Chase Wilds

Eddy Hensley Jr.

Kristie McKenzie

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you feel municipalities should be able to place limits on the opening of addiction recovery facilities within their limits?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections