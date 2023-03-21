Away Teams notch wins in OVC All-Star Game Published 1:21 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — In the words on the late, great Jackie Gleason, “And Away we go.”

The Away teams came up with the wins on Monday in the Ohio Valley Conference All-Star Games.

The girls Away Team outscored the girls Home Team 96-88 while the boys Away Team outlasted the boys Home Team 117-114.

In the girls’ game, Portsmouth Lady Trojans’ Sienna Allen scored 23 points, Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ Kate Ball had 14 while Fairland Lady Dragons’ Bailey Russell scored 16 including four 3-pointers and Kamryn Barnitz added 10 points.

Leading the Home Team was Portsmouth’s Daysha Reid who made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points. Chesapeake’s Sophi Hutchinson scored 17, Fairland’s Bree Allen had 16 points and Tomi Hinkle added with Rock Hill Redwomen’s J’lynn Rister scoring 10.

The Away Team led 45-38 at halftime as Allen hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Russell had a pair of treys, Barnitz scored 7 while South Point’s Camille Hall, Matthews and Ball all hit 3-pointers and scored 5 points.

Reid made four 3-pointers and scored 11 points to pace the Home Team in the first half. Hinkle hit a pair of 3-pointers and Risner had 6 points.

In the second half, Russell scored 10 points including a pair of triples with Ball and Sienna Allen getting 9 points each as the Away Team outscored the Home Team 51-50.

Reid scored 14 points in the second half for the Home Team while Hutchinson scored 15 points and Bree Allen had three 3-pointers and got 11 points.

In the boys game, the Away Team had a balanced attack with Fairland’s J.D. Thacker scoring 17, Gallipolis’ Jance Lambert 15, Coal Grove’s Owen Johnson and South Point’s Xathan Haney getting 12 each, Ironton’s Braden Schreck had 11 and Shaun Terry 10.

The Home Team was paced by Fairland’s Steeler Leep and South Point’s Jaxon Vance with 19 points each. South Point’s Caleb Lovely added 14 points and Ironton’s Ethan White scored 13.

Thacker scored 11 points, South Point’s Xander Dornon hit a pair of trifectas and scored 8 points, Lamber hit two triples and scored 8 points and Terry added 7 points as the Away Team took a 45-38 halftime lead.

Leep drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 points, Clary and Lovely had 9 points each while White also scored 9 points on a three trifectas. Chesapeake’s Caleb Cox had 6 points.

Each team scored 55 points in the second half.

Schreck, Johnson, Lambert and Ironton’s Landen Wilson all scored 7 points for the Away Team while Thacker scored 6 points.

The Home Team was paced by Vance with 15 of his 19 points. Chesapeake’s Dannie Maynard scored 8 points that included two 3-pointers and Leep hit a trey and scored 7 points.

Girls’ Game

Away team 45 51 = 96

Home team 38 50 = 88

AWAY TEAM: Hadyn Bailey 0 1 0-2 3, Sienna Allen 6 3 2-2 23, Elizabeth Ermalovich 0 1 0-0 3, Camille Hall 3 1 0-0 9, Alivia Noel 1 1 0-0 5, Hazley Matthews 3 1 0-0 9, Kate Ball 4 2 0-0 14, Kamryn Barnitz 2 2 0-0 10, Bailey Russell 2 4 0-0 16, Kenya Peck 2 0 0-0 4, Kylee Bruce 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 16 2-4 96.

HOME TEAM: Kelsey Fraley 1 1 0-0 5, Sophi Hutchinson 7 1 0-0 17, Daysha Reid 5 5 0-0 25, Bree Allen 2 4 0-0 16, Isabel Morgan 0 0 0-0 0, Tomi Hinkle 1 2 2-2 10, Saratina Jackson 0 0 0-0 0, Erin Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Savannah Cantrell 0 1 0-0 3, J’lynn Risner 4 0 2-2 10, Chanee Cremeens 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 14 4-4 88.

—————

Boys’ Game

Visiting team 62 55 = 117

Home team 59 55 = 114

VISITORS: Jance Lambert 3 3 0-0 15, Noah Doddridge 1 0 0-0 2, Shaun Terry 2 2 0-0 10, Will Davis 1 1 0-0 5, J.D. Thacker 7 1 0-0 17, Landen Wilson 3 1 0-0 9, Xathan Haney 3 2 0-0 12, Brody Fellure 3 0 0-0 6, Braden Schreck 4 1 0-0 11, Owen Johnson 3 2 0-0 12, Xander Dornon 3 1 0-0 9, Javon Ferrell 3 1 0-0 9. Totals: 36 15 0-0 117.

HOME: Caleb Lovely 4 2 0-0 14, Lincoln Barnes 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Allen 0 2 0-0 6, Zion Martin 1 0 0-0 2, Caleb Cox 4 0 0-0 8, Dannie Maynard 1 2 0-0 8, Brayden Adams 2 2 0-0 8, Steeler Leep 5 3 0-0 19, Jaxon Vance 7 1 2-2 19, Ethan White 2 3 0-0 13. Jordan Ermalovich 0 2 0-0 6, Isaac Clary 4 1 0-0 11, Blake Porter 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: