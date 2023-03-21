Chase Wilds Published 9:58 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Chase Wilds

Nov. 29, 2001–March 17, 2023

Chase Wilds, 21, of Kitts Hill, passed away on March 17, 2023.

Chase was born Nov. 29, 2001, in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is the son of David Wilds, of Ironton, and Nichole (Lambert) Wilds, of Kitts Hill.

Chase was a 2020 graduate of Rock Hill High School and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Chase was a student at Marietta College.

He loved hunting and fishing.

Chase was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Fred Wilds Sr.; his maternal grandmother, Rebecca Lambert; his uncle, Fred Wilds Jr.; and his son, Weston Chase Wilds.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Breanna Wilds, of South Point, Zoe Wilds, of Kitts Hill, Blakely Jo Wilds, of Ironton; brother, Ethan Wilds, of Kitts Hill; nephew, Brigham Smith, of South Point; maternal grandfather, Warren Lambert, of Kitts Hill; and paternal grandmother, Donna Wilds, of Ironton.

There will be a celebration of life service from 2–6 p.m. on Thursday at the Knights of Columbus, 2101 S. Third St., Ironton.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Wilds family with the arrangements.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.