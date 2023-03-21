CHLE edges Ottawa-Glandorf for D3 state title Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Division III State Championship | Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 67, Ottawa-Glandorf 61

DAYTON, Ohio – Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took home its fourth state championship trophy after defeating Ottawa-Glandorf 67-61 in the Division III state championship game Sunday evening at the University of Dayton Arena.

Lutheran East (22-5) made its sixth straight appearance, eighth total in the state tournament. The Falcons capitalized on fast breaks and scored 23 points while on the run.

After a close first quarter, Lutheran East outscored Ottawa-Glandorf 21-13 pushing the Falcons ahead going into the second half. The third quarter scoring only differed by two points putting Lutheran East ahead 48-37 for the last eight minutes. Ottawa Glandorf (25-4) outscored Lutheran East 24-19 in the fourth quarter but ultimately couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Senior Cody Head had a game-high 19 points for Lutheran East. Junior Chauncey Brashers pulled down six rebounds. Lutheran East went 11 for 15 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter which helped to keep their lead.

Ottawa-Glandorf was led in scoring by junior Colin White with 18 points and senior Hunter Stechschulte with 14. White and senior Theo Maag each contributed seven rebounds. The Titans made its 10th appearance at the state tournament and took home its sixth state trophy, with three state titles and three state runners-up.

Division IV State Championship | Richmond Heights 70 , Convoy Crestview 26

DAYTON, Ohio – Richmond Heights won its second straight Division IV boys basketball state championship, defeating Convoy Crestview 70-26 Sunday at the University of Dayton Arena. This was the Spartan’s fourth consective trip to the state final four.

The Spartans started the game on a 7-0 run and never looked back, leading the whole game and forcing the Knights to 18 turnovers and limiting them to 31% shooting from the floor.

Richmond Heights limited Crestview to zero points in the third quarter and four points in the fourth quarter. The lead went up to 44 points, a new record for largest margin of victory in a Division IV state championship game, a record previously set in 1997 when Van Wert Lincolnview defeated Norwalk St. Paul 88-49.

Richmond Heights was led by sophomore Dorian Jones who had 25 points. Jones went 7-10 from the three point line, setting a new record for most three point field goals made in a Division IV state championship game (previous record was six made threes, set in 1994). Junior Jeremy Wilson also led the Spartan effort with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Crestview was led by senior Gavin Etzler who had seven points and three rebounds, and senior Carson Hunter who had five points and three rebounds. This was Crestview’s fifth trip to the state final four and second state runner up trophy, to go along with twp state titles (2014, 2019).

Division II State Championship | Akron Buchtel 51, Rocky River Lutheran West 49

DAYTON, Ohio – Akron Buchtel senior Marcel Boyce Jr. made two free throws with 14 seconds left in the game, and a made basket at the buzzer Rocky River Lutheran West forced video replay where it was determined that the shot was no good giving Buchtel a 51-49 win Sunday in the OHSAA Division II boys basketball state championship at University of Dayton Arena.

This is Buchtel’s first state championship after a 23-6 on the record on the season. The Griffins were making their seventh appearance at the state tournament.

The largest lead for either team was only five points, Lutheran West led by five with 7:25 left in the first quarter and Buchtel led by five with 5:26 left in the second quarter.

Buchtel trailed 44-42, when Boyce, who had a game high 18 points, scored six-straight points to give Buchtel a 48-44 lead with three minutes and thirty seconds to play. Lutheran West tied the game at 49 when junior point guard Derek Fairley completed a three-point play with just over two minutes to play.

After Boyce made both free throws to give Buchtel the late lead 51-49, only 14 seconds remained in the game. After a timeout by both teams, Lutheran West looked to have possibly tied the game after a shot by sophomore forward Matthew Meryes went in at the buzzer. After an official’s video review, it was determined that the ball was still in the hands of Meyers as the buzzer sounded. ending the game 51-49.

Division I State Championship | Akron Archbishop Hoban 53, Pickerington Central 47

DAYTON, Ohio – A strong fourth quarter gave Akron Archbishop Hoban its first Division boys basketball state championship in 33 years, as they defeated defending state champions Pickerington Central 53-47 Sunday at the University of Dayton Arena.

Hoban led by one point at halftime. The third quarter was low scoring as Pickerington Central scored six points and Hoban put up five points, leading to a tie game at the end of the quarter with 31 points each.

Hoban started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run, which was the largest run of the game. Hoban freshman Sam Greer put up four points, contributing to the Knight’s fourth quarter run and extending the lead to as many as 12 points. Hoban never let the Tigers bring the lead within six points for the last seven minutes of the game.

Hoban was led by senior Logan Vowles with 17 points and seven rebounds. Greer finished the game with 12 points and five rebounds.

2023 Ohio Mr. Basketball Devin Royal led the Tigers with 15 points and eight rebounds. Senior Gavin Headings contributed 12 points and eight rebounds, and senior Markell Johnson added 11 points for the Tigers.

This was the Knights’ first state championship since 1989 and its third trip to the state final four.

This was Pickerington Central’s fifth trip to the state final four and its first state runner up trophy, to go along with who state titles.

Division II Semifinal #1 | Rocky River Lutheran West 56, Dayton Chaminade Julienne 54

DAYTON, Ohio – Rocky River Lutheran West will play for its first boys basketball state title after defeating Dayton Chaminade Julienne 56-54 in the first Division II semifinal at the University of Dayton Arena.

After trailing for most of the game Lutheran West (25-3) came from behind with 38 seconds remaining in the game to tie it up at 54 points each with a layup by sophomore Joshua Meyer. The Longhorns pulled ahead after a dunk, also by Meyer.

Lutheran West was led by junior Jayson Levis with 20 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Matthew Meyer added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Chaminade Julienne (26-3) concluded its season after making its ninth appearance at the state tournament in school history. The Eagles were led by senior duo of George Washington III and Evan Dickey with 14 and 13 points respectively.

Division II Semifinal #2 | Akron Buchtel 60, Columbus Bishop Ready 50

DAYTON, Ohio – Akron Buchtel will play in their second state title in school history and will look for to win their first state championship after defeating Columbus Bishop Ready 60-50 in the second Division II semifinal at the University of Dayton Arena.

Buchtel (22-6) had the lead for most of the game and went on a 10 point run in the middle of the fourth quarter to solidify their victory.

The Griffins were led on the score sheet by sophomore guard Steven Diamond with 13 points. Senior guard Marcel Boyce Jr. contributed 12 points as well as 5 rebounds.

Bishop Ready (28-1) finished its season after making its sixth state tournament appearance in school history. The Silver Knights were led by senior forward Charlie Russell with 15 points and four rebounds and senior guard Luke Ruth with 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Division IV Semifinal #1 | Convoy Crestview 69, Berlin Hiland 63

DAYTON, Ohio – Convoy Crestview (25-3) outscored Berlin Hiland 26-7 in the third quarter on the way to a 69-63 victory in the OHSAA Division IV state semifinal on Friday evening at the University of Dayton Arena.

The Knights were led by senior Mitch Temple who posted 25 points on 15-17 shooting at the free throw line and 2-3 from the three-point line.

In the third quarter, Crestview went on a 14-0 run put the Knights ahead of the Hawks 46-32 heading into the final quarter.

Hiland outscored Crestview in the fourth quarter 28-16 and brought the game to as close as six points, but was unable to erase the third quarter deficit.

Hiland (19-10) finished its season after making its 13th state tournament appearance. The Hawks were led by senior Sammy Detweiler with 19 points and four assists, as well as sophomore Nick Wigton and senior Carson Habeger with 10 points each.

The Knights will look to win its third state title on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Division IV state championship game against Richmond Heights.

Division IV Semifinal #2 | Richmond Heights 66, Russia 51

DAYTON, Ohio – Richmond Heights continued its undefeated season after defeating Russia 66-51 in the second Division IV semifinal Friday night at the University of Dayton Arena.

After a close three quarters, Richmond Heights (28-0) pulled away after scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter. The Spartans were led in scoring by sophomore Dorian Jones with 17 points and junior Hosea Steele Jr. with 16 points.

Russia (21-4) concludes its season after making its second state tournament appearance in school history. Junior Brayden Monnin had a game high of 20 points and sophomore Joey Emory had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Richmond Heights is the defending Division IV state champion and will play for its second straight championship trophy on Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Division III Semifinal #1 | Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Africentric 47

DAYTON, Ohio – Ottawa-Glandorf junior Colin White scored 24 points and led a come from behind effort as the Titans won 48-47 in double overtime against Columbus Africentric in the OHSAA Division III state semifinal on Saturday morning at the University of Dayton Arena.

Africentric had a slight lead for most of the first half, leading 14-11 after the first quarter and 24-19 heading into the break.

The largest lead of the game was when the Nubians went up 12 points halfway through the third quarter after a 10-0 run. Ottawa-Glandorf slowly made their way back within striking distance, and a three-pointer at the buzzer by junior Colin White brought the game within six heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, White brought the game to one point with a three-point play, followed by a layup to take the lead with 6:00 left. Neither team could pull ahead by more than a possession and regulation ended with a 41-41 score.

In the first overtime, a turnover by Ottawa-Glandorf with 33 seconds left gave Africentric the ball for the last shot, but a missed the three-pointer by the Nubians forced a second overtime.

Double overtime was scoreless until Ottawa Glandorf’s White was fouled and made one foul shot to take the lead 48-41 with 04.9 second left. A last second layup by senior Dailyn Swain was good but came after the final horn.The Nubians were led by Swain with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

The Titans will look to win its fourth state title on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. in the Division III state championship game against Cleveland Heights Lutheran East.

Division I Semifinal #1 | Pickerington Central 57, Centerville 53

DAYTON, Ohio – Pickerington Central advanced to the Division I state championship game after defeating Centerville 57-53 at the University of Dayton Arena.

With 52 seconds remaining in the game, Pickerington Central (24-5) and Centerville (25-4) were tied at 53 points. Pickerington Central pulled ahead after a jump shot by senior Markell Johnson with 1.3 seconds left. Centerville set up a last shot play, but the inbound pass was intercepted and resulted in a dunk by senior Gavin Headings.

Defending state champion Pickerington Central was led in scoring by senior Devin Royal with 23 points and junior Juwan Turner with 16 points. Royal was named 2023 Ohio Mr. Basketball by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Centerville senior Gabe Cupps led the Elks with 22 points and seven rebounds. Senior Emmanuel Deng added six rebounds. Cupps was the 2022 Ohio Mr. Basketball and placed second in the 2023 voting.

Division I Semifinal #2 | Akron Archbishop Hoban 49, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 36

DAYTON, Ohio – Akron Archbishop Hoban advanced to the Division I state final after defeating Toledo St. John’s Jesuit in the semifinal game Saturday night at the University of Dayton Arena.

It is the second time Hoban (26-3) will play in the state championship game, the last visit being in 1989. Two players for the Knights achieved a double-double. Junior Jonas Nichols had 14 points and 11 rebounds while freshman Sam Greer had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Senior William Scott Jr. contributed 12 points.

St. John’s Jesuit (19-10) outscored Hoban 17-7 in the fourth quarter but it was not enough to make up for the 42-19 deficit. Titans junior Joseph Taylor had a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds. Senior CJ Hornbeak added 10 points and senior Mitchell Michalak had eight rebounds.

Hoban will play for their second state championship trophy in the Division I state final Sunday at 8:30 pm against Pickerington Central.