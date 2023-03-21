Jefferson Estep Published 10:15 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Jefferson Estep

Jefferson Davis “Jeff” Estep, 86, of Willow Wood, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Jenny” (Pernestti) Estep.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating.

Burial will follow in Wilgus Fairview Cemetery. Military rites by Symmes Valley Veterans and taps played by Michael Smith.

Visitation is Friday, 11 a.m. until time of service.

To offer online condolences to the Estep family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.