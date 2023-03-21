Lady Dragons’ trio head area All-Ohio teams Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

If you need to know how the Fairland Lady Dragons went 27-1 and reached the Final Four, here are three good reasons.

Tomi Hinkle, Bree Allen and Kylee Bruce.

The Fairland trio were named to the Ohio High School Sports Writers’ Division 2 All-Ohio basketball team announced Monday and headline eight local players who were named to the All-Ohio teams.

The 5-foot-6 Hinkle was named to the first team while the 5-11 Allen was second team and the 5-11 Bruce was honorable mention.

Hinkle was the Southeast District Player of the Year and has signed with Tiffin. The senior point guard averaged 12 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.2 steals during the regular season.

Allen, a junior, led the team with 14.3 points a game to go with 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals a game.

Bruce — who has full-ride offers from Rio Grande, Malone and Ursuline — averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds a contest. She picked up her 500th career rebound this past season.

The Rock Hill Redwomen landed seniors Hazley Matthews and Hadyn Bailey on the Division 3 All-Ohio team.

The 5-foot-8 Matthews averaged 17.6 points a game as she made 32 3-pointers and notched 1,000 career points helping her land on the all-district second team.

The 5-foot-5 Bailey averaged 12.1 points and made 42 shots from behind the arc as she earned all-district second team honors. The Redwomen’s top defensive player, Bailey eclipsed 1,000 career points.

Matthews was named special mention and has committed to Georgetown College. Bailey was honorable mention and will sign a full ride to Rio Grande.

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers landed 5-6 freshman Sophi Hutchinson and 5-5 sophomore point guard Kate Ball on the Division 3 All-Ohio honorable mention list.

Hutchinson had a breakout year as a freshman with 18.7 points a game, 3.9 re bounds, 2.4 assists and 5.5 steals per game as she earned a spot on the all-district second team.

Ball overcame a broken right hand that restricted her play the first part of the season and ended up strong as she averaged 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game. As she was voted second team all-district.

In Division 4, Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 5-9 junior Desiree Simpson was an All-Ohio honorable mention after earning all-district second team honors.

Simpson — who racked up her 500th career rebound this season — averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocked shots a game.