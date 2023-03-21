Man gets prison for shooting at ex Published 6:18 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Johnson to serve 15 1/2-20 years

A South Point man accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend last August was sentenced to 15½ to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to three felony charges on Monday.

The case against Jerrino Johnson, 52, began on Aug. 23, 2022, when a woman called the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office around 7:42 a.m. and said she had been shot at by a man dressed in camouflage from head to toe.

Email newsletter signup

The Rock Hill Middle School teacher, whose name was withheld by the sheriff’s office, said she was on her way to work when she felt ill and pulled off of State Route 93 into a gravel lot near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center.

An unknown man approached her vehicle on foot and began to shoot at her with a handgun while she sat in her vehicle. The woman was uninjured, but Sheriff Jeff Lawless said it appeared at least one bullet went through the back glass and a second bullet struck the rear fender on the passenger side of the vehicle as she fled the scene and went back to Ironton to meet with officers.

Johnson was arrested later in the day and charged with second-degree felony attempted murder.

Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the Ironton Police Department and the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force were able to obtain video evidence, digital forensics and collect other pieces of vital evidence that led to the arrest of Johnson and ultimately, the Lawrence County Grand Jury returning an indictment against Johnson.

On Monday, Johnson pled guilty to one count of attempted murder, one count of felonious assault (both with a weapon specification), and one count of tampering with evidence and Lawrence County Common Pleas Court Judge Christen Finley sentenced Johnson to 15½ to 20 years in prison.

Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson called the case “another example of domestic violence which could have led to the death or serious injury of the victim. If you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence reach out to the Lawrence County Domestic Violence Shelter at 740-532-7111 for assistance.”