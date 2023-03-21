Memory Lane 3-22-23

Motorists on South Third Street may have assumed workers parked on Ice Creek Bridge are working on it, but Tony “The Greek” Takis and others are sandblasting painting and performing other maintenance on the railroad span in September 1986. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Ray Saviciunas)
A lack of oomph in the circuits supplying these railroad warning lights was a puzzling problem for Rick Reyna, of Fremont, who was renewing the equipment at the Solida Road crossing in South Point in September 1986. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Ray Saviciunas)
This giant chicken bucket contains, alas only fluorescent tubes, which made it tricky for Ronnie Ray, of Huntington, West Virginia. He and other workers were renewing the Kentucky Fried Chicken sign at the restaurant on Second Street in Ironton in September 1986. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Ray Saviciunas)
Ironton city electrician Cliff Vanderhoof makes repairs to a broken light fixture in the city’s fountain in September 1986. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Ray Saviciunas)
Fall’s approach means trimming excess growth and Darrell Fry heeds the call with a ladder and clippers to trim a neighbor’s tree branches away from a rooftop in September 1986. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Ray Saviciunas)