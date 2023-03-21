Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons available Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Staff report

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally-funded program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio, by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA). ODA provides additional state funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio.

To be eligible for the $50 in coupons, individuals must live in the ten counties included in the AAA7’s district which include Lawrence, Adams, Brown Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

Individuals must be age 60 or over at the time of application and households must be at 185 percent of the poverty level.

In a household, both the husband and wife can be eligible separately for the coupons. Individuals can only receive the $50 in coupons (ten $5 coupons) one time per year and items must be purchased from authorized farmers only.

Applications can be found on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org, under the “Happening Now” section on the Home Page, or you can call 1-800-343-8112 to request an application or to ask any questions.

The agency can also be reached via e-mail for applications or questions at FarmersMarket@aaa7.org.

Those interested must complete an application each year and use the current year’s application form.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Lawrence, Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay.

The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options.

Available Monday–Friday from 8 a.m-4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).

Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs.

The agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more.

Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org.

The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.