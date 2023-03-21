U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup: Transparency needed on COVID-19 origins Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The American people deserve answers on the origins of the COVID-19 virus, a novel coronavirus that sparked a pandemic and has killed nearly 7 million people worldwide, to date.

The impact of the pandemic on the American people has been catastrophic: we lost loved ones; our physicians, nurses, and health care workers were strained beyond capacity; we had to contend with lockdowns, school closures and resulting learning loss, as well as shutdowns and job loss; and navigate the depression and suicide that spiked after these measures.

Many Americans still suffer physically, mentally and economically from the impact of the virus and the measures taken during the pandemic.

Email newsletter signup

This bill is a start towards providing much-needed sunlight and transparency for Americans who have lost so much in this tragedy.

I am pleased it passed on such a broad bipartisan basis in the House today – not a single Member of Congress voted against it.

As chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we seek to deliver the truth to the American people.

— Statement on House passage of COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023

Brad Wenstrup is a Republican who represents Ohio’s 2nd congressional district, which includes Lawrence County. His office can be reached at 513-474-7777