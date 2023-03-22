14 Marshall seniors participate in NFL Pro Day Published 8:08 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Marshall football’s 2022 seniors got one last day in Huntington together, showcasing their talents for NFL scouts during Marshall’s “Pro Day” festivities at Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex.

Email newsletter signup

“Obviously, it’s an exciting day for our seniors,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “This is something you dream about for a long time when you play this game at a high level and today, to have many NFL scouts and personnel people here was really good.”

In all, 14 exiting Marshall players took part in the event, which featured strength, speed and agilities drills that translate to the next level.

For the players participating, they had gone their separate ways since Marshall’s win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, spending the last three months training for this day.

Business was certainly the focus of Wednesday’s event with players treating it as a job interview, but getting to feel the camaraderie of Marshall teammates one last time was also among the day’s highlights, according to participants.

“The feeling was special, getting to compete with my teammates one last time,” Marshall offensive lineman Cedrice Paillant said. “Today was a great feeling, especially when you put in all that work for the last three months and the moment is right there for you to go grab it.”

“it’s definitely a great feeling, just having everyone out there with you,” Marshall senior cornerback Steven Gilmore said. “We all sweated together being here, so coming out here and putting on a show and doing it all together, you want to go hard for your brother.”

Gilmore provided one of the day’s top highlights, cruising to a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash that narrowly took top honors in the category. Running back Khalan Laborn and safety Isaiah Norman were just behind – both in the 4.5 range.

Laborn and Gilmore also went 1-2 in two other dynamics: vertical jump (Laborn, 38.5 inches; Gilmore, 36.5 inches) and broad jump (Laborn, 10-5; Gilmore 10-4).

Laborn also ran the 3-cone shuttle in 6.92 seconds, which edged Norman for top honors. Norman clocked a 4.16 in the 20-yard shuttle that served as team best.

Marshall offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor, who measured in at 6-6, 324 pounds, completed the 225-pound bench press 27 times.

Whether family members of players or the Marshall football family, there were plenty of pros on-hand to take in Pro Day festivities in Huntington.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore made the trip to Huntington to take in his brother Steven’s performance while chatting it up with former Marshall tight end Lee Smith, who retired in 2022 after 11 NFL seasons.

Huff said the next step in those players’ progression is to continue the work put in over the last few months and keep trending upward as the 2023 NFL Draft nears.

“This is just a piece of the puzzle,” Huff said. “You aren’t going to make it or not make it in the NFL based on what you did today. The consistency of your film and what you do between now and the time that you get that opportunity is going to matter.”

For Huff, Wednesday’s “Pro Day” officially closed the chapter on 2022’s team as those seniors go on to chase professional goals.

Huff will not have to wait long for the next chapter, however, as spring football practice for the 2023 season starts on Monday afternoon.

List of 2022 Marshall “Pro Day” participants