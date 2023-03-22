Bea Massie

Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By Obituaries

Bea Massie

Bea Massie, 89, of Ironton died March 21, 2023 at King’s Daughter Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Ryan Massie, Pastor Kenny Kelley and Pastor Greg Frasure officiating. Burial will take place at Macedonia Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Massie family your condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Myrtle Meadows

Abby Bare

Jefferson Estep

Chase Wilds

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you feel municipalities should be able to place limits on the opening of addiction recovery facilities within their limits?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections