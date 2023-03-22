EDITORIAL: Support goes a long way Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month across the United States and in Lawrence County.

Locally, there have been a number of events held to observe the month, such as the annual Chilifest at Open Door School, a popular draw and fundraiser, which saw strong attendance and raised funds for county programs.

And, in a few weeks, Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities will again hold an All-inclusive Egg Hunt at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, from noon-

2 p.m.

This week, a local nonprofit will be getting into the act.

Third and Center will host Art for All, an accessible afternoon of art for students on the Ironton riverfront.

Students taking part will work on art projects, including a mural, which will celebrate those with developmental disabilities and will have a scannable code to link to services available for them locally.

In addition to recognition by the Lawrence County Commission earlier this month, the DD community has seen an outpouring of support during this month and a commitment of support year round.

We commend all who have made this effort.