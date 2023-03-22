Myrtle Meadows Published 10:16 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Jan. 5, 1953–March 17, 2023

Myrtle Rose Meadows, 70, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was born in Ironton on Jan. 5, 1953 and is the daughter of the late Lynd and Mary (Diamond) Jenkins.

Myrtle is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ken Meadows, whom she married on May 29, 1971.

Myrtle was a graduate from Rock Hill High School and went on to work as an accountant secretary at Ashland Oil Incorporated.

Myrtle loved spending time with her family and was an excellent cook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lynd Jenkins Jr.

In addition to her husband Ken, those left to cherish her memory are her brothers and sisters, Sue (Johnny) Keating, Patty Jenkins, Rick (Deb) Jenkins, all of Ironton, and Mike (Beckie) Jenkins, of Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation-only service 11 a.m.–noon Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To offer the family condolences, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.